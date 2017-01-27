Czech Court Dismisses Hijab Ban Complaint Against School

A Czech court has dismissed a complaint by a Somali student who accused a nursing school of discrimination because she wears a hijab.

Ayan Jamaal Ahmednuur demanded an apology and 60,000 koruna ($2,372) in compensation but the Prague 10 district court ruled on Friday there was no evidence of discrimination.

The case attracted numerous anti-Muslim activists, including some politicians, who applauded the verdict.

Czech law doesn't ban headscarves in general, but this school does so for safety reasons. However, it argued that Ahmednuur failed to submit the necessary documentation needed to become a student anyway, and so cannot be discriminated against.

There is only a small Muslim community in the Czech Republic as refugees and other migrants prefer to apply for asylum in rich western countries, such as Germany.