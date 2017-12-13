New Czech government led by billionaire Babis sworn in

PRAGUE — Dec 13, 2017, 8:44 AM ET
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Czech billionaire and leader of ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis addresses the media after meeting with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman at the Lany Castle following the Czech Republic's parliamentary elections in Lany, Czech Republic. Czech President Milos Zeman has sworn in a new minority government led by a populist billionaire Andrej Babis after his centrist movement won landslide parliamentary elections. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

Czech President Milos Zeman has sworn in a new minority government led by a populist billionaire after his centrist movement won landslide parliamentary elections.

Andrej Babis' ANO (YES) movement won 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament in October. Babis was sworn in as prime minister last week.

Known for his resolve to run the state like a company, Babis opposes setting a date for the adoption the euro common currency and rejects the EU's relocation system for migrants.

Babis faces fraud charges, a reason why none of the other parties agreed to create a coalition government with ANO.

Babis has created an ANO minority government with independent experts.

In order to rule, the new government must first win a parliamentary confidence vote scheduled for Jan 10.

