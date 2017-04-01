Dalai Lama recalls flight to India ahead of northeast trip

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has recalled his 1959 flight to India from Tibet ahead of a visit to northeast India's Arunachal Pradesh state despite objections by China, which considers it a disputed region.

The Dalai Lama said Saturday that he had no option but to escape Tibet in view of Chinese military action. He spoke at a function organized by an Indian newspaper in Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

He last visited Arunachal Pradesh in 2009. China protested that trip.

Last month, China warned of "severe damage" to relations with India and increased regional instability if the Dalai Lama proceeds with his April 4-11 trip to the state.