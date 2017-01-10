Danish Police Investigate 6 Murders in 1 House

Danish police are investigating the deaths of six members of a family and are treating it as a murder case.

Police were alerted Monday about "suspicious circumstances" in Ulstrup, a village southwest of Randers, sitting 183 kilometers (114 miles) northeast of Copenhagen.

According to Ekstra Bladet tabloid, the victims were a couple and their four children — two boys and two girls, aged between 3 and 16.

Police said Tuesday the dead were found in their own home but could not give further details.

Such cases are rare in the Scandinavian country. There have been a few cases of war veterans from the Balkans, Iraq or Afghanistan who have committed murder after returning to Denmark