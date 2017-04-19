Authorities: At least 11 dead in Colombia landslides

At least 11 people are dead after intense rains provoked several landslides in a mountainous, coffee-growing part of Colombia Wednesday.

Mud and debris spilled through the streets of Manizales after the city received the equivalent of one month of rain overnight, authorities said.

The Red Cross says about 20 people were missing and at least five injured.

The incident happened less than three weeks after three rivers overflowed in a city near the Andean nation's southern border, leaving more than 300 dead. As in Manizales, the disaster struck overnight, catching many off guard in their sleep.

Jose Octavio Cardona, the city's mayor, told La FM radio there "40 or 50 landslides" provoked by a torrent of rain that began falling Tuesday. Images showed streets filled with mud, planks of wood and other debris.

"The rains have been incredibly intense," he said.

The 11 dead included three children and a police officer, said Jaime Gallego, chief of the civil defense of Manizales.

"They were all sleeping," Gallego said.

President Juan Manuel Santos is expected to visit the disaster zone Wednesday.