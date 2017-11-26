1 dead in clash between Argentine police, Mapuche activists

Argentine authorities say police have clashed with a group of Mapuche during an operation to clear lands seized by members of the indigenous community, and one young Mapuche was killed and two were injured.

Rio Negro province Gov. Alberto Weretilneck said in an interview Sunday with the television station Todo Noticias that firearms were involved in the confrontation the previous day between police and Mapuche who had fled into the mountains after being evicted from national park land near the Patagonia city of Bariloche.

The governor said he didn't have any other details on the man killed, but the two people injured did not require medical attention. The Mapuche community of Lof Lafken Winkul Mapu said a 22-year-old Mapuche was killed. A hospital said he died of a gunshot wound.