4 dead, 4 in hospital after explosion in English city

Police say four people have died in an explosion that collapsed a building in the English city of Leicester.

Officials said Monday another four people are hospitalized and more people may be missing. A search and rescue operation is continuing.

Superintendent Shane O'Neill of Leicestershire Police says the building where the incident happened consisted of a shop and a two-story apartment above it.

The building collapsed after the explosion and was engulfed in flames. Police declared a major incident and evacuated neighbors as a precaution.

The cause has not yet been established. Police say it does not appear to be related to terrorism.

Leicester is 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London.