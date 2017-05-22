1 dead, several injured in protest clashes in Tunisia

A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks.

Sadok Bouharba, head of the intensive care unit at the hospital in Tataouine, said a 20-year-old man with broken legs and head injuries died Monday after he started bleeding from his nose and ear.

Bouharba told The Associated Press that another person has been admitted to the intensive care unit after suffering brain and eye injuries in Monday's clashes.

The doctor says more than 300 people have been treated in the hospital for broken bones or respiratory problems from tear gas.