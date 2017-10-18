5 dead in Ukraine after vehicle plows into sidewalk crowd

Ukrainian police say five people are dead after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on a sidewalk in the city of Kharkiv.

A statement from the Interior Ministry on Facebook said six others were injured in the Wednesday night crash in Ukraine's second-largest city.

The ministry statement says the driver has been detained and is being investigated for traffic safety violations. That suggests Ukrainian officials did not suspect the vehicle targeted the pedestrians as part of an extremist plot.

Vans, cars and trucks have been used as weapons for terror attacks in London, Berlin, Nice, France and other European cities.