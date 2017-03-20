Death toll rises to 3 from inmate riot at Guatemala prison

Guatemalan officials say a guard has died of injuries sustained when gang members rioted at a prison for juveniles and adults, raising the death toll to three.

President Jimmy Morales tweeted Monday that four hostages were rescued alive. But police reported later that one of those died, adding to the two jail monitors reported dead after the riot began Sunday.

Several other people were injured in the uprising at the Central Correctional Stage II prison in San Jose Pinula, east of the capital.

Imprisoned gang members demanded better food and visitation privileges plus the transfer of at least 250 minors belonging to the same gang who are held in other prisons.

Two weeks ago, a riot at a state shelter for children resulted in a fire that killed 40 girls.