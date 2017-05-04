Death toll in Venezuela protests up to 36 with police death

CARACAS, Venezuela — May 4, 2017
Venezuela's horrific food, medicine shortage

A police officer has died after being shot during the latest round of nationwide anti-government protests in Venezuela.

The death of the 38 year-old officer in the central state of Carabobo means three dozen people have now died in the month of protests. Hundreds also have been wounded — no small matter in a country with crippling medical shortages.

The Public Ministry says the officer died in clashes Wednesday. A 17 year-old protester also was killed in Caracas.

Students were preparing for more marches on Thursday Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup, and has responded with an initiative to rewrite the constitution.