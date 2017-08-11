Strong, but deep, earthquake shakes northern Philippines

A strong but deep earthquake struck the northern Philippines early Friday afternoon and was felt in Manila.

Office workers and students in the capital briefly evacuated their buildings after feeling the swaying and shaking, but no damage was reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said no damage was expected because the 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 160 kilometers (99 miles). Deeper epicenters often cause less damage at the Earth's surface, though they can be widely felt.

The institute said the epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of Batangas province's resort town of Nasugbu, which is around 65 kilometers southwest of Manila.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude was 6.2.