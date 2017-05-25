Denmark: South Korean woman to be extradited

Danish authorities say a South Korean woman wanted for questioning in connection with a corruption probe in her home country has dropped her opposition to extradition from Denmark.

Spokesman for Danish state prosecutors Simon Gosvig tweeted late Wednesday that the decision to extradite Chung Yoo-ra "is now final." Danish media reported Thursday that extradition is to take place within 30 days of the decision.

The 20-year-old Chung is wanted as part of a major corruption investigation in South Korea. She is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is currently jailed on suspicion of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Thursday that the Asian country's justice ministry has received an official note from Denmark.

Chung was arrested in the northern Danish city of Aalborg on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.