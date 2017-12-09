Detainees on agenda as top British diplomat arrives in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in Tehran Saturday, where he is expected to discuss the fate of detained dual nationals, including a woman serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

The British Foreign Office said Johnson would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on Saturday to discuss "a number of consular cases involving dual nationals," along with other bilateral issues.

Johnson is in Tehran as part of a three-nation Gulf tour, which the Foreign Office said was focused on the Iran nuclear deal and "how to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen."

Iran supports Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition, but it denies arming them.

Efforts to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker who has been held since April 2016, are believed to top Johnson's agenda. Johnson complicated those efforts earlier this year by saying incorrectly that she was training journalists when arrested. He has since apologized.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says she faces trial on new charges Sunday that carry the possibility of an additional 16-years imprisonment, but Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi said last month that her verdict has been finalized.

Just ahead of Johnson's visit, Iran's state-run English broadcaster PressTV re-aired a documentary accusing Zaghari-Ratcliffe of planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government. Her family has denied the allegations.

London is considering paying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though the United States made a similar payment as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.

The state-run IRNA news agency said Johnson would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top officials during his two-day visit.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.