Donations down to anti-Islam PVV of Dutch lawmaker Wilders

Donations to the anti-Islam party of populist Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders and declared under Dutch party financing rules fell significantly last year.

According to figures published by the Dutch government on Wednesday, a week before parliamentary elections, Wilders' Party for Freedom, known by its Dutch acronym PVV, received 38,589.84 euros (about $40,700) last year from three donors, two of them from the United States.

The donations were well below the total of 117,244.24 euros the PVV declared from two donors a year earlier.

Donations from the biggest donor, a California-based right-wing think tank called the David Horowitz Freedom Center, dropped last year to 22,036.14 euros from 108,244.24 in 2015.

Under Dutch law, political parties have to declare contributions over 4,500 euros.

Wilders was not immediately available for comment.