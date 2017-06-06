Dozens injured in Tehran metro collision

At least 48 passengers were injured in Tehran Tuesday when two metro trains collided in an underground station, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report said the incident occurred after a train struck another one that was stopped at the station due to a technical failure. Several ambulances were deployed to the site and authorities closed the Tarasht station in western Tehran.

The Tehran metro has five active lines with nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) of track carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers per day.