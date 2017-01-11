Dozens Killed as Fighting Rages at Yemen's Red Sea Strait

Yemeni security officials say heavy fighting continues to rage near the strategic Red Sea strait of Bab al-Mandab in western Yemen, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

The officials say that, since Monday, fighters aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi have been making advances and seizing more territory from Yemen's Houthi rebels. Warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition provided air cover for Hadi's forces, they said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The war in Yemen is entering its second year after Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and forced Hadi to flee the country. The Saudi-led coalition has waged an extensive air campaign since March 2015 aimed at restoring Hadi's government. The northern region remains under Houthi control.