Drowning victim was university student from Nepal

Authorities say the young man who drowned in a South Dakota state park over the weekend was a student from Nepal attending a university in Minnesota.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Monday the body of 19-year-old Arbin Thapa was recovered in Palisades State Park on Sunday.

Authorities say Thapa jumped in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. Milstead says the cold temperature of the water likely contributed to the young man's death.

The sheriff says his office has been in touch with Thapa's family in Nepal. He was a student at Southwest Minnesota State University.