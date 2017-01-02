Dubai Plans to Build Large Harbor, 135-Meter-Tall Lighthouse

Dubai's ruler has announced that the sheikhdom which is home to the world's tallest skyscraper will build a new 1,400-berth marina and massive lighthouse along its coast.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the surprise announcement Monday about the Dubai Harbor.

The harbor is planned to be over 20 million square feet (1.86 million square meters) and will include a cruise ship port and terminal. The project also will include a 135-meter- (443-foot-) tall lighthouse.

Meraas, a developer backed by Sheikh Mohammed, will build the project between Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence neighborhood and the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago.

Authorities offered no cost estimates for the project.

Dubai is the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, an oil-producing nation squeezed in recent months by low crude prices.