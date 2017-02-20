Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Panama's capital

An earthquake caused skyscrapers in Panama's capital to sway Monday and led to the evacuation of some buildings. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 for the afternoon's quake.

The shaking set off car alarms and local news media said the local subway system was halted.

The quake at 2:35 p.m. (1935 GMT) was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) deep about 51 miles (83 kilometers) south-southeast of Panama City in the Gulf of Panama.