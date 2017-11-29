Ecuador president: Referendum needed to restore constitution

Ecuador's president has convoked a nationwide referendum that includes a question asking voters whether they would like to do away with a law pushed forward by predecessor Rafael Correa allowing presidents to be indefinitely reelected.

Lenin Moreno presented two decrees to the National Electoral Council Wednesday requesting a popular vote he says is essential to restore Ecuador's constitution.

The move widens the divide between Moreno and Correa, a former ally who now accuses his hand-picked successor of betraying his legacy.

Correa would be barred from returning to office if the referendum question is approved. He left office earlier this year and is currently living in Belgium, though he remains a vocal influence in the South American nation's politics.