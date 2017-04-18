Ecuador presidential recount confirms Lenin Moreno victory

A recount of nearly 1.3 million votes cast in Ecuador's presidential election shows no significant differences over previous results handing a narrow victory to Rafael Correa's handpicked successor.

Recount results announced Tuesday evening show that Lenin Moreno defeated former banker Guillermo Lasso by a slightly larger margin than previously revealed but still less than 3 percentage points.

Lasso called for a recount of all ballots filed in the April 2nd election, citing allegations of fraud, but election authorities agreed only to a recount of disputed votes, or about 10 percent.

National Electoral Council president Juan Pablo Pozo said the recount results show fraud accusations were unfounded.

The Andean nation's presidential election was watched closely in Latin America as an indicator of whether the region would continue to shift right.