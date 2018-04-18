Ecuador to suspend mediation of Colombia peace talks

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said Wednesday the he is suspending his country's role as a mediator in peace talks between Colombia's government and that nation's last major rebel army.

Moreno told Colombia's RCN network Wednesday that he made the decision because the National Liberation Army continues to carry out "terrorist" acts even while negotiating an end to hostilities.

Peace talks between the ELN and Colombia's government have been taking place in Ecuador for more than a year. But they have suffered numerous setbacks, and a temporary cease-fire between the two sides expired in January without yet being renewed.

The decision appeared a surprise for Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who said he had not been formally notified. He said the two nations' foreign ministers were discussing the matter.

It was not clear what "terrorist" acts Moreno referred to. But in recent days, small towns in the volatile Catatumbo region of northeastern Colombia have been paralyzed by guerrilla fighting between the ELN and a much-smaller rebel group known as the Peoples' Liberation Army.

Santos reached a peace agreement with what had been Colombia's largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in late 2016, ending Latin America's longest-running conflict. The end of that conflict has been hailed internationally, though it has also opened a new power struggle in remote areas previously controlled by FARC rebels and still occupied by ELN combatants.

The much-smaller ELN, whose ranks don't surpass 2,000 fighters, was started in the 1960s by Roman Catholic priests inspired by Fidel Castro's revolution in Cuba. Unlike the highly centralized FARC, the ELN's command structure is more diffuse, making it harder for top commanders in Ecuador to control the actions of its fighters.

The group is labeled a terrorist organization by the United States.