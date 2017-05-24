Ecuador's Moreno takes office vowing to heal divisions

QUITO, Ecuador — May 24, 2017, 2:32 PM ET
Lenin Moreno, Jose Serrano, Rafael CorreaThe Associated Press
Incoming President Lenin Moreno, center, wearing the Ecuadorian presidential sash smiles as outgoing President Rafael Correa and National Assembly President Jose Serrano applaud, during the swearing-in ceremony, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Moreno was sworn into office Wednesday after narrowly defeating a conservative former banker in last month’s runoff. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Ecuador's incoming President Lenin Moreno is following through on a promise to try and heal divisions stirred by a decade of polarizing leftist rule by naming several people from the private sector to key cabinet posts.

Moreno was sworn into office Wednesday after narrowly defeating a conservative former banker in last month's runoff.

Moreno announced his cabinet on Tuesday after weeks of backdoor haggling. it includes several business executives and includes a trade minister from one of Ecuador's wealthiest families. That's a break from his mentor and predecessor Rafael Correa's preference for ideological loyalists.

Moreno is counting on private investment to help resuscitate the dollarized Ecuadorean economy, which is mired in recession as a result of a collapse in oil prices.