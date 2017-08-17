Education activist Malala Yousafzai to study at Oxford

LONDON — Aug 17, 2017, 7:22 AM ET
FILE - A Tuesday, July. 18, 2017 file photo of Nobel Peace laureate, Malala Yousafzai, gesturing, during a visit to school in Maiduguri Nigeria. Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at the University of Oxford. The 20-year-old education activist tweeted her acceptance to the school, saying she was "so excited" to win a spot to study philosophy, politics and economics. (AP Photo/ Jossy Ola, File)

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at the University of Oxford.

The 20-year-old education activist tweeted her acceptance to the school, saying she was "so excited" to win a spot to study philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.

Yousafzai won international renown in 2012 after she was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan for speaking out for the right of girls to go to school. After being treated at a hospital in Birmingham she continued her education in the city and won the Nobel Peace Prize.

She said earlier this year that she had been offered a university place contingent on her exam results but did not reveal the institution.

Yousafzai on Thursday congratulated other students receiving their results, tweeting "Best wishes for life ahead!"