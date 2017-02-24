Egypt more than doubles foreign visitors' visa costs

Egyptian airport officials say that authorities are more than doubling the cost of entry visas for foreign visitors starting next week.

The officials said Friday that foreigners will have to pay 60 dollars per visa, up from 25 dollars and 70 for multiple entry visas. They added that banks and tour agencies received a notification from the Foreign Ministry about the new price hike, which will go into effect on Wednesday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

The price increase comes as the country's vital tourism industry struggles to rehabilitate itself after a crushing blow in 2015 when Islamic militants downed a Russian airliner killing everyone on board.