Egypt president gives forces 3 months to calm restive Sinai

CAIRO — Nov 29, 2017, 4:38 AM ET
People hold candles and national flags during a candlelight vigil for victims of a Friday mosque attack at the Journalists Syndicate, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Fridays assault was Egypts deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the cThe Associated Press
People hold candles and national flags during a candlelight vigil for victims of a Friday mosque attack at the Journalists Syndicate, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Friday's assault was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Egypt's president has given his security forces a three-month deadline to restore "security and stability" in troubled northern Sinai following a massacre by Islamic militants there that killed 305 people last week.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke during a televised address on Wednesday in a ceremony marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

The massacre, which took place as worshippers were praying in a village mosque on Friday, was the deadliest terrorist attack in Egypt's modern history.

El-Sissi authorized his new chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Farid Hegazy, to use "all brute force" against the militants, who have been battling security forces in Sinai for years.

Hegazy was appointed last month. He rose up from his front-row seat and stood in rigid attention as el-Sissi, a general-turned-president, addressed him.

Comments