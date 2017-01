Egypt Says 3 More Suspects Arrested Over Cairo Church Attack

Egypt's interior ministry says three more suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in a suicide bombing at a Cairo church last month that killed 28 people.

A ministry statement on Wednesday says the three were planning to carry out other "terrorist operations" and that one of the men was found with weapons, including explosives.

Egypt's Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the bombing, though authorities have blamed the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

Earlier, three men and a woman were arrested over the attack. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that the death toll from the attack rose by one as another gravely wounded victim perished from injuries.

The ministry has said the attacker belonged to a terror cell founded by an Egyptian doctor and funded by Brotherhood leaders living in exile in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar. It said the cell was tasked with staging attacks that would stir sectarian strife.