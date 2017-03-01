Egypt's main state daily in a spat with parliament speaker

Egypt's flagship state newspaper, Al-Ahram, has accused the country's parliament speaker of making "inappropriate" comments and borderline abuse of authority.

The quarrel — a rare public spat between two of Egypt's leading institutions — began this week when Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al criticized the paper's coverage of the legislature. He said the 141-year-old newspaper was mismanaged and had better remember that "we finance it."

Al-Ahram's Wednesday edition said Abdel-Al's criticism was inappropriate and condescending and that he should double check his facts.

Separately, Abdel-Al said this week that he plans to sue the editor of an independent daily for defamation of the legislature, a 596-seat chamber packed with government supporters.

The editor of Al-Maqal, Ibrahim Issa, is among few opposition voices left in the mostly pro-government media.