Electricity Cable Aims to Link Cyprus, Egypt, Greece

An official says studies are underway for an undersea electric cable that aims to link the electricity grids of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece with the rest of Europe.

Nasos Ktorides who heads the EuroAfrica Interconnector project said Wednesday that the 1,650-kilometer (1,025-mile) cable with a 2,000-megawatt capacity will both transmit and receive electricity.

Project implementation will take 36 months after studies are completed. Egyptian authorities signed an agreement Tuesday to proceed with the studies.

Ktorides is also behind a separate project for an undersea electric cable that will connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece.

Construction of the 1,520-kilometer (945-mile) EuroAsia Interconnector cable is expected to start this year and conclude in 2022.

The estimated cost of the EurAsia Interconnector's first phase is 3.5 billion euros ($3.74 billion).