UN envoy: Yemen's warring leaders seek power, not peace

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen is accusing the country's warring leaders of refusing to end fighting and liberate people "from the scourge of famine and conflict."

With the war entering its third year, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed warned that "the situation will continue worsening" if the parties don't listen to the people of Yemen and display flexibility. He also said heavy fighting continues because leaders stand to lose wealth and power.

Ahmed told the Security Council Tuesday he has been working on "a comprehensive solution" to bring parties back to the negotiating table.

He urged the council "to use all of its political and economic power to exert pressure on all parties to commit to a pact of peace."