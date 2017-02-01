EU Gets Breakthrough in Cutting Roaming Costs

The European Union has clinched a breakthrough in cutting costly mobile-phone roaming costs in the bloc ahead of the summer holidays.

The EU presidency announced Wednesday that officials from the 28 EU nations and the European parliament reached a deal on how much operators may charge each other for using their networks to provide roaming services, which should cut costs substantially.

Up to now, EU citizens have to pay hefty costs to use roaming facilities when they visit or work in other member states. It was long seen as an impediment to creating a seamless market among the member states.

The measure still needs to be approved by the full legislature and the EU member states but the common stance agreed is seen as a vital breakthrough.