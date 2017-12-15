EU leaders set to launch new phase in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS — Dec 15, 2017, 3:30 AM ET
British Prime Minister Theresa May walks by the British flag during an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathered in Brussels Thursday and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

European Union leaders are set to authorize a new phase in Britain's departure from the bloc.

The expected clearance Friday to trade discussions will provide a welcome boost to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who earlier this week lost a key parliamentary vote over giving lawmakers the final say on the Brexit deal.

May received a round of applause from EU leaders Thursday night after giving her assessment of progress in the talks. Britain is due to leave in March 2019.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that "some of us thought, including me, that she did make big efforts and this has to be recognized."

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said "there was appreciation from everyone," despite concerns in the EU of developments in London.

