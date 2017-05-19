EU top officials to meet Turkey's Erdogan next week

European Union top officials will meet with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next Thursday in Brussels to discuss the unraveling relations between both sides.

The EU announced Friday that Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will host the Erdogan for a bilateral meeting ahead of the NATO summit later in the day.

Even though the EU and Turkey have an agreement that has stemmed the flow of people fleeing war and poverty coming into the European heartland, relations have worsened in the wake of last year's failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Erdogan has insulted EU nations like Germany and the Netherlands by comparing them with Nazis and has hinted that he is seeking to bring back the death penalty, which would doom Turkey's EU membership aspirations.