European observers worried by silence on Honduran election

A European Union electoral observation mission in Honduras criticized the country's electoral court Tuesday for a lack of communication about the results of Sunday's election.

The preliminary report said that the elections were generally peaceful and that results were being processed in front of party representatives.

But it also report noted that the electoral court made five announcements of preliminary results following the 2013 elections, compared to just one this time. The mission says that citizens have a right to more frequent communication.

"It is urgent that the results be disclosed," said Marisa Matias, head of the European Union mission. "The communication from authorities with their people must be more fluid."

The preliminary results with about 58 percent of the ballots tallied gave a nearly five-point lead to challenger Salvador Nasralla over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Both have declared themselves the winner, but the electoral court said final results will not be announced until Thursday.

David Matamoros, head of the electoral court, said Tuesday that there were still 2.4 million ballots to process. He blamed the delay on the materials used in the vote, which are being transported by military trucks from 400 remote areas across the country. "It is hoped that they arrive in the next few hours to begin immediate processing."

The European Union mission's report also noted that the electoral court was not generally seen as neutral because new opposition parties had little or no representation.

The mission found that paid advertising in the run up to the elections also heavily favored Hernandez and that there was often confusion among voters about whether goods and services accessed through government social programs were coming from the government or Hernandez's National Party.

Associated Press reporter Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.