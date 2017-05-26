Europeans making sales pitch to Trump on climate accord

European leaders are mounting a last-ditch effort to stop President Donald Trump from abandoning the Paris climate accord, using multiple meetings this week to sell the American leader on the global agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump at length about the climate deal during a meeting Thursday in Brussels. At the Vatican earlier in the week, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin delivered his own pro-Paris pitch to Trump and his advisers. The matter was also expected to be a central focus of Trump's two days of talks at the Group of 7 summit.

The White House's slow decision-making on the future of the landmark 2015 climate change agreement created the opening for European leaders to make their case to Trump.