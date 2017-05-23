Explosions strike Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs

Syrian state TV is reporting that an explosion in the central city of Homs has killed several people and that government forces "destroyed" a truck bomb near the Damascus airport.

The TV says the explosion in Homs occurred near the city's power station but gave no further details. Earlier this week, opposition fighters had left the last rebel-held neighborhood in Homs, bringing the entire city back under government control for the first time in more than five years.

The TV report also says that Syrian forces hit a pickup truck rigged with explosives on the road leading to the Damascus International Airport. It said the explosion killed two "terrorists."

Syria's civil war, now in its seventh year, has left about 400,000 people dead and millions displaced from their homes.