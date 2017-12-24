Family of detained Indian 'spy' to visit him in Pakistan

Pakistan's foreign ministry says New Delhi has informed Islamabad that the wife and mother of an Indian naval officer facing the death penalty for espionage in Pakistan are arriving for a meeting with him in the country's capital.

The ministry said Sunday that they will arrive on Monday to meet with Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. Jadhav will be brought to the ministry for the rare meeting.

Jadhav's wife has sought his pardon. Jadhav himself has also petitioned the Pakistan army for a pardon, but has yet to receive a response.

Ministry officials added that India has requested that Pakistan bar journalists from speaking with the family members, for security reasons.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they gained independence in 1947.