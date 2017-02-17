N. Korea: We'll reject Malaysia autopsy of Kim half brother

North Korea says it will "categorically reject" the results of an autopsy on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler. He died this week at an airport in Malaysia and the case is snowballing into a diplomatic crisis.

North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night that Malaysia conducted the autopsy "unilaterally" and prevented North Korean representatives from attending.

Kang Chol says North Korea "will categorically reject" the autopsy results and says the move disregarded "elementary international laws and consular laws."

The case has unleashed a rash of speculation that Kim Jong Nam was killed on the orders of his half-brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.