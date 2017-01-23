Fans of Bull-Taming Sport Attack Police Station in India

Fans of a traditional bull-taming ritual in southern India attacked a police station with stones and set some vehicles on fire Monday in anger at being forcibly evicted from the beach where they been protesting for the past week in support of the sport.

Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. It is popular in Tamil Nadu state, but India's top court banned it in 2014 on grounds of animal cruelty.

Jallikattu events were held Sunday after being allowed to resume under an executive order, but the protesters remained at their campsite to demand the ban be lifted permanently.

Police officer Balakrishnan said police moved on the protest campsite after thousands of people refused to leave Marina beach in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu state capital.

Police cordoned off the roads leading to the beach and moved in large numbers to clear the area of nearly 7,000 protesters, said Balakrishnan, who uses one name.

Gayatri, a protester, said police used tear gas and batons to clear the area. The Indian CNN News channel said at least 20 people were injured in clashes with the police.

Police were trying to remove nearly 2,000 people still there who have formed a human chain at the beach with some even standing deep in the water.

After jallikattu events resumed Sunday in Tamil Nadu, two men were gored to death and dozens injured in the village of Rapoosal, the Press Trust of India reported.

Animal rights activists also call the sport cruel and unsafe to the animals, who often have chili powder rubbed into their eyes and have their tails broken as crowds try to grab them.

The executive order that allowed the sport to resume bypassed a 2014 directive from the Supreme Court. The order will last only six months and could be appealed in court by animal rights groups. The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the case again later this week.