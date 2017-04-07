Fast train hits truck in Poland; 19 hospitalized

A fast train hit a flat-bed truck at an unguarded railway crossing in southwestern Poland Friday, sending 19 people to the hospital, including seven with life-threatening injuries, officials said. A number of others suffered less severe injuries.

Pawel Fratczak told The Associated Press that the accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the village of Schodnia, when a Pendolino intercity train carrying some 300 passengers hit the vehicle. The train partially derailed but remained upright. The truck driver was not hurt, he said.

Some of those injured were airlifted to a hospital, others were taken by ambulances. Unhurt passengers were taken to a nearby restaurant until they could continue their journey.

Regional police spokeswoman Monika Mrugala said seven of those injured were in life-threatening condition.

She said the truck was transporting another truck on its trailer when it was hit at the crossing that has no barriers, only warning lights. The truck was badly damaged and its make could not be immediately determined, Mrugala said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, she said.

Italian-made Pendolino trains operating in Poland have a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour (87 mph).