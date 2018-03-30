Federal jury indicts 6 alleged MS-13 members in Maryland

A federal grand jury has indicted six alleged MS-13 gang members in Maryland's capital on charges of murder, conspiracy and racketeering.

Six defendants have been charged in a nine-count indictment. Prosecutors say their initial court appearances have not yet taken place.

These latest indictments come shortly after a MS-13 member from another Maryland community was convicted in a federal racketeering conspiracy. After that conviction, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Maryland has "suffered terribly" because of the gang's criminal activities.

Last year, Sessions designated the gang as a "priority" for the Department of Justice task force. That designation directs prosecutors to pursue all legal avenues to target the gang.

The gang has deep Central American ties. Trump blames lax U.S. immigration laws for allowing deported members to return to the U.S.