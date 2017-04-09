Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Security forces have clashed with Islamic extremists for the third consecutive day in a Palestinian camp in Lebanon.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Sunday that at least two people have been killed since the clashes began.

Ambulances are rushing the wounded to hospitals near the Ein el-Hilweh camp as the sounds of rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire echo from inside. Sidon's government hospital was struck by a rocket, and Lebanese authorities have closed the main highway connecting the port city to southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, local Palestinian commander Subhi Abu Arab vowed to crush the followers of radical preacher Bilal Badr.

The U.N. says some 55,000 people live in Ein el-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon.