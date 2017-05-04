Filipino official launches book on China's sea claims online

A Philippine Supreme Court justice has launched a book that is highly critical of China's historic claims to most of the South China Sea and said he will spread it through the Internet to overcome China's censorship and reach its people.

Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said Thursday his e-book can be downloaded for free in English and will be made available online later in Mandarin, Vietnamese, Japanese, Bahasa and Spanish to help more people understand the basis of the Philippines' stand against China's massive territorial claims.

Carpio said public opinion, including in China, can help pressure Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling last year that invalidated China's historic claims based on a 1982 maritime treaty. Carpio helped prepare the arbitration case.