Final Test Results Confirm Ebola Vaccine Highly Effective

Final test results confirm an experimental Ebola vaccine is highly effective.

It's a major milestone in the search for a vaccine to stop future outbreaks, like the one that killed thousands in West Africa.

Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work. Testing was stopped early when interim results showed it work. Final results were published Thursday in the journal Lancet

The vaccine was developed by the Canadian government and is now licensed to the U.S.-based Merck & Co. Merck is expected to seek approval of the vaccine sometime next year.

The West Africa outbreak began in Guinea in 2013 and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. About 11,300 people died before the epidemic ended last year.