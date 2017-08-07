Fire strikes at another Dubai tower, but is quickly put out

A fire has struck a high-rise in the Dubai Marina for the third time in four days, forcing the evacuation of a beachfront hotel.

The Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach said on Twitter that the Monday morning fire was "swiftly brought under control" and that all hotel guests were evacuated safely. They were later allowed back inside.

Video posted online showed black smoke rising from the building as guests and hotel employees streamed out past a swimming pool.

The Dubai government's media office said the fire started on the third floor of the hotel. Firefighters arrived shortly after 10 a.m. and put the fire out in under 20 minutes, it said. No injuries were reported.

It was the third skyscraper fire to strike the densely populated Marina in less than a week. An intense fire broke out in the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) Torch Tower early Friday — the second such blaze to hit what is one of the world's tallest residential skyscrapers.

Firefighters put out a small fire at the Tiger Tower across the street Sunday.