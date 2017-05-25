Forces loyal to LNA seize control of Libyan air base

A spokesman for the Libyan National Army says forces loyal to the LNA have seized control of an air base in the country's south that had been under control of western militiamen.

Col. Ahmed Mosmary says a brigade surrounded Taminhent air base early Thursday, forcing the militiamen to withdraw without any fighting.

The action comes a week after the militia attacked another air base at Buraq al-Shati, killing at least 141 people, including civilians. The LNA announced that attack effectively ended the cease-fire brokered by the national unity government between militias and forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter in the area.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.