France's Macron hosts Italy's Gentiloni ahead of G7 meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris ahead of next week's G-7 meeting in Sicily.

Macron hosted Gentiloni for a working dinner the Elysee Palace on Sunday, when the leaders will discuss the further integration of the European Union and the migrant crisis.

In a brief statement beforehand, Macron said France and Italy share much common ground and noted the challenges Italy has faced with the arrival of large numbers of migrants.

He said: "We didn't listen to the warning cries given by Italy early enough" about the influx of migrants from northern Africa.

The two-day G-7 summit is scheduled for next weekend in Taormina, Italy. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend as part of his first foreign trip.