French literati, 'immortal' of Academie Francaise, dies

Jean d'Ormesson, a very public face among the usually discreet "immortals" of the prestigious Academie Francaise, whom French President Emmanuel Macron called a "prince of letters," has died. He was 92.

The academy announced that d'Ormesson, a writer, philosopher and newspaper commentator, died on Tuesday. It did not provide a cause of death.

A dapper man known for his charm and wit, he appeared regularly on French TV — unlike most other lifetime members of the academy.

D'Ormesson was inducted into the academy in 1973, sitting in the 12th of 40 assigned chairs. "Immortals," considered as intellectual and literary giants, don green and gold embroidered suits and each carry a sword for formal meetings.