French police detain slain jogger's husband

The husband of a slain jogger has been detained by French police three months after the killing in eastern France prompted marches and a wave of emotion across the country.

Randall Schwerdorffer, a lawyer for Jonathann Daval, said Monday that his 34-year-old client denied any involvement in the killing of his 29-year-old wife, Alexia Daval, who was found dead in a forest near their home in the village of Gray-la-Ville.

On Oct. 28, Daval himself had alerted police that his wife, who he said had gone for a jog, didn't return home. Her body, partially charred and hidden under branches, was found two days later.

In November, Daval appeared distraught and in tears, supported by his parents-in-law, reading out a tribute to his wife during a silent march.